Boy, 11, dies suddenly at Lancaster property as police launch investigation
Boy is found unresponsive an address on Greenset Close, Lancaster and later pronounced dead
Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a boy at an address in Lancaster.
The death, which happened on Saturday, is being treated as “unexplained”, Lancashire Constabulary has said.
An ambulance was called to an address on Greenset Close, Lancaster, at 12.04pm on 2 March.
The boy was found responsive and was later pronounced dead. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
The coroner has been informed and a report into the cause of death will be prepared.
A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and the boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”
More to follow on this breaking news story
