A 10-year-old girl has died while three other children and a woman were taken to hospital after a house fire in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to the home in Kingsdale Drive just after 1am on Sunday.

A woman, aged 37, and three children, aged 11, six and three, had escaped the property and were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said., West Yorkshire Police said.

The fourth child was found inside the house and pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

Floral tribute at the scene of a fatal house fire where a 10-year-old girl was killed ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Police and fire investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.08 this morning (5 May) police were called by the fire service to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.

“A woman and three children managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

“A fourth child was found inside the address and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A scene is currently in place at the address and police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the fire.”

Police confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas of Bradford District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life, our thoughts are with her family at this time.

“Our investigation with the fire service has deemed that the fire was not suspicious.

“The family are being supported by specially trained officers, a file will now be prepared for the coroner in due course.”