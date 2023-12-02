Jump to content

Man dies in Bradford house fire as three others escape

Luckily three people including a child managed to escape the flames

Lydia Patrick
Saturday 02 December 2023 18:20
(The Independent)

A man has died in a house fire in Bradford as three others escaped.

The police attended the fire at Finch Street, Bradford at around 5:31am after being contacted by the fire service, say West Yorkshire Police.

A man, a woman and a child managed to escape from the property and were taken to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to West Yorkshire Police.

A second man was brought out of the address by firefighters and was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to follow on this breaking news story

