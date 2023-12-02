Man dies in Bradford house fire as three others escape

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died in a house fire in Bradford as three others escaped.

The police attended the fire at Finch Street, Bradford at around 5:31am after being contacted by the fire service, say West Yorkshire Police.

A man, a woman and a child managed to escape from the property and were taken to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to West Yorkshire Police.

A second man was brought out of the address by firefighters and was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to follow on this breaking news story