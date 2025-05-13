Landscape that inspired Brontë sisters’ books made a nature reserve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A vast expanse of over 1,270 acres encompassing peat bogs, heaths, and wetlands near Bradford has been designated a nature reserve.

The newly christened Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature Reserve, announced Tuesday by Natural England, marks a significant step in conservation efforts.

The protected landscape, which served as inspiration for the Brontë sisters' literary masterpieces, will now be a focal point for nature restoration and improved public access.

The designation aims to address the lack of nature access in Bradford.

The city of over half a million residents has been identified as one of Britain's most nature-deprived urban areas.

This reserve holds a double distinction: it is the first of its kind in West Yorkshire and the seventh addition to the King’s Series.

open image in gallery Baildon Moor near Bradford ( Natural England/PA Wire )

The ambitious programme aims to create 25 large-scale national nature reserves across England by 2027, commemorating King Charles's coronation.

The reserve links together eight nature sites within the Bradford and South Pennines area, two of which are internationally important upland habitats.

It also includes Penistone Country Park in Haworth, which was home to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë, who wrote novels such as Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre in the 19th century.

Peat bogs, heathlands, and wetlands – important habitats for sequestering planet-heating carbon and conserving biodiversity – make up approximately 90 per cent of the area.

open image in gallery Shipley Glen near Bradford ( Natural England/PA Wire )

As part of its designation as a nature reserve, 42 per cent of the landscape will be newly protected, with 738 hectares (58 per cent) declared as a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

Protecting and better connecting the habitats will help to support endangered species such as adders, curlews and the golden plover and help to contribute to the country’s nature targets, Natural England said.

Its chair, Tony Juniper, said: “The opening of this reserve is an important moment in this journey, marking a significant achievement in our efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment.

“By working with local partners, providing accessible nature near to urban areas, we are fostering a deeper connection between communities and nature, promoting wellbeing and inspiring the next generation to support biodiversity recovery.”

open image in gallery Charlotte Brontë was inspired by the landscape which has now been made a nature reserve ( Getty )

Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “We are delighted that Bradford has such an important role in the national roll-out of national nature reserves across the country, being the first in West Yorkshire.

“Around two thirds of our district is rural, and we boast unique and breathtaking scenery. The creation of the Bradford Pennine Gateway national nature reserve ensures that these sites are protected and accessible for everyone in our district and beyond.”

In light of Bradford’s designation as the UK’s City of Culture for 2025, Natural England and Bradford Council are co-ordinating efforts to engage with the public to increase the diversity of visitors to the reserve and encourage action for nature across the city’s communities.

In collaboration with local universities and colleges, the reserve will also offer opportunities for field studies and research.