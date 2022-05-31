Bradford crowned UK City of Culture 2025

Bradford has been announced as the UK City of Culture 2025.

The West Yorkshire city fought off tough competition from County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough to clinch the coveted crown.

Bradford took the title from previous holders Coventry who have since seen more than £172 million invested in funding music concerts and the country’s first permanent immersive digital art gallery, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

More to follow...