Bradford crowned UK City of Culture 2025
Bradford has been announced as the UK City of Culture 2025.
The West Yorkshire city fought off tough competition from County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough to clinch the coveted crown.
Bradford took the title from previous holders Coventry who have since seen more than £172 million invested in funding music concerts and the country’s first permanent immersive digital art gallery, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies