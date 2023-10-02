Football fans unite over Bradley Lowery taunt with heartfelt messages

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football supporters from across England have united in sharing heartfelt messages in support of cancer victim Bradley Lowery after the six-year-old’s tragic death was used in a sickening taunt during a match.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton, 31, was pictured laughing as he held up a phone displaying a picture of Bradley toward Sunderland supporters during a match on Friday night. Bradley was a Sunderland mascot who died from a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma in 2017.

On Monday, as Houghton pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, resolute football fans came together to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation on a Go Fund Me page.

Support has flooded in for Bradley Lowery, who died aged six from a rare form of cancer (PA Media)

The fundraiser was initially set up for Sheffield Wednesday fans, but supporters from other clubs also joined in, with the total amount donated approaching £20,000 on Monday afternoon. Fans also shared heartfelt messages.

Sheffield Wednesday supporter Dee Atkin wrote: “The behaviour of the person that did this, and the people that found it funny, in no way reflect the generosity, warmth and sheer human decency of Sheffield Wednesday fans, or Sheffield as a city.

“Utterly sickening. I am so sorry for the hurt caused to Bradley’s parents, adding to the burden of an already unbearable loss. Sleep well, little Black Cat. You were loved, and you have made a difference to the world.”

Fellow Wednesday supporter Simon Jacques wrote: “Some things are bigger than football. Owls [Sheffield Wednesday’s nickname] fans want to show that we are a compassionate, caring lot who hope this gesture can help in some small way to healing some wounds and giving to a worthy cause.”

Supporters from other clubs also left messages. Becci Smith, a Tottenham Hotspur fan, wrote: “Nobody should see their child’s picture used in these circumstances and I just hope only good now can come from it.” Stephen Jones, a Middlesborough fan wrote: “Boro fan - compassion has no colours. Love to Bradley’s family and their work.”

Dale Houghton leaves in a car from Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (PA)

And Russell Kearns wrote: “The best thing about football is when fans can come together and get along. Some things are much more important than football, regardless of allegiances, the despicable actions of some idiots doesn’t represent a whole fanbase or football fans in general.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in 2017 after Bradley’s mother Gemma raised more than £1million for her son’s treatment before he died. The foundation thanked those who backed the fundraiser, and said the money raised would go toward a holiday home in Scarborough for children with cancer.

At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, District Judge James Gould described Houghton’s actions as “utterly deplorable” as he adjourned the case for sentencing next month.