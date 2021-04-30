A 20-year-old man who died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman has been nominated for a bravery award, police have announced.

City of London Police said that they have been in contact with the Royal Humane Society in order to nominate Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole for an award.

The force said the nomination had been made to “honour his memory and heroism” while adding that they will look to also award him a commendation from Ian Dyson, Commissioner of City of London Police.

A spokesman for the City of London police force said: “We feel that is absolutely right to recognise the bravery and selfless actions of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi.

“Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was walking home from work on Friday night when he learned that a woman has fallen from London Bridge.

Telling his friend “I have to save her” he entered the water around midnight in an attempt to rescue the woman.

Mr Olubunmi-Adewole’s family described him as “irreplaceable” and “a best friend” saying that they felt “empty” without him.

In a statement, his father Michael Adewola said: “Jimi is a loving son and my best friend. He has a good heart and always willing to help everyone around him. I’ll forever miss him.”

Meanwhile the 20-year-old’s mother, Olasunkanmi Adewole said: “My son Jimi is my strength, he takes care of me and everyone. I’m empty without Jimi. I pray to have peace in my life.”

His brother called him “irreplaceable” and described Mr Olubunmi-Adewole as “the most generous person.”

City of London Police previously said that two men had entered the water after seeing a woman fall from London bridge last Saturday.

The woman and one man were rescued by the coastguard and the Metropolitan Police marine unit, but they were unable to locate Mr Olubunmi-Adewole.

Police said that a body was later found at 6am on Saturday morning, which was formally identified to be Mr Olubunmi-Adewole.