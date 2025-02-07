Bargain-hunting shoppers give retailers welcome January boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bargain-hunting shoppers gave retailers a welcome boost in January following a disappointing festive period, figures show.

Total UK footfall increased by 6.6% year on year in January, a significant jump from December when retailers saw 2.2% fewer shoppers than the previous Christmas, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

High street footfall increased by 4.5%, while visits to retail parks and shopping centres were up 7.9% and 7.4% respectively.

Footfall was up year on year in all four UK nations, with Wales improving by 8.5%, England by 7.4%, Northern Ireland by 3.5% and Scotland seeing a 1% improvement.

Store visits increased substantially in the first week of the month as many consumers hit the January sales in their local area, with shopping centres faring particularly well.

Footfall remained positive across major UK cities over the month despite snowy weather and Storm Eowyn causing disruption in some areas.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Improved shopper traffic is welcome news for high streets following a particularly difficult golden quarter to end 2024, and low consumer sentiment to start the year.

“Retailers want to invest more in stores and staff to enhance the shopping experience for customers and help to grow the economy, but the swathe of additional costs from April will limit investment and lead to job losses and higher prices at the tills.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “After a dreary December, retailers will welcome January’s footfall jump.

“While welcome, after months of erratic and constrained footfall, the jury’s out as to whether January’s store performance signals the start of a sustained high street revival or if it will be a flash in the pan come February.

“And, even if shopper traffic recovery has finally turned a corner, the challenge for retailers will be solving the next conundrum; how they balance enhanced footfall – which requires optimised store staffing to convert into sales – and the significant rises to labour costs borne out of the Budget on the one hand, with consumer appetite for discounts – a long-term margin-eroder – on the other, which will not be an easy circle to square.”