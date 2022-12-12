Our Christmas appeal hits £3.3m as Andy Murray calls on people to ‘make a difference’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent’s Cost of Living Christmas appeal today burst through the £3.3m mark thanks to a £100,000 donation from TK Maxx, as Andy Murray called on people to “pull together” and “make a difference” to “those who need help most”.

The two-time Wimbledon champion backed our On the Breadline emergency appeal in partnership with sister title the Evening Standard and Comic Relief and said: “This winter will be incredibly challenging and difficult for so many.

“I have been proud to support Comic Relief over the years and know this emergency appeal will reach those who need help most. It has never been more vital for us to come together and make a difference.”

The donation from the apparel and homeware retailer comprises a £70,000 cash donation and £30,000 in multi-retailer vouchers from TK Maxx and its Homesense brand that will be given out to charities funded by our appeal.

It follows six-figure donations from Sainsbury’s, Neptune Energy, Amazon, British Airways, eBay, Westminster Foundation and Grant Gordon, founder of The Childhood Trust, in addition to a £1m pledge from Comic Relief.

Deborah Dolce, trustee for The TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation said: “As part of our on-going commitment to help vulnerable families and children in our local communities, we are pleased to support the On the Breadline appeal this Christmas.

“As ever, Comic Relief and the Evening Standard and Independent are working at the heart of the most important issues facing our society.”

Our Christmas appeal in a nutshell

What is happening?

We have partnered with Comic Relief to launch On the Breadline, our cost of living Christmas appeal.

Where will the money go?

To organisations in London and across the UK working to help people on the breadline cope with the cost of living crisis.

How can you help?

To help children and communities most impacted by the cost of living crisis, donate HERE.