Struggling families ‘cannot even afford basic hot meal every day’ charity warns

From 8am to 3pm, five days a week for more than 14 years, Jeff Simpson has been the chef and engine behind the food distribution service of the Strathfoyle Community Association, providing meals to some of the poorest residents in the area.

“People don’t want anything fancy or spectacular,” Mr Simpson said. “They just want a basic hot meal every day and they’ll be happy, but they can’t even afford that.”

Strathfoyle Community Association delivers hot food to older people in the Strathfoyle and Maydown areas of Northern Ireland.

They currently provide a meals-on-wheels service to more than 35 vulnerable residents, a number that rises when pressure intensifies due to the soaring cost of living.

The charity is one of the organisations we will be seeking to fund in our On the Breadline Christmas Appeal in partnership with Comic Relief. Research by the Food Foundation think-tank found one million adults in the UK go an entire day without eating a meal due to the cost of living crisis.

Mr Simpson, a chef by trade, said: “A lot of people we work with are vulnerable and they are not capable of making meals themselves and don’t have anyone to help them. The dinners make a big difference, also because some people don’t see anyone all day, so at least they see us when we deliver the meals.”

Project worker and chef Jeff Simpson preparing meals (Aaron McCracken/Comic Relief)

Mr Simpson added that the association is on a tight budget, which is especially challenging as the price of ingredients soars. A major concern is that if they raise meal prices or charge a delivery fee, some of the elderly and vulnerable might be forced to cancel the service, which could negatively impact their health.

Rachel Barr, a spokeswoman for the association, said: “For some of our users, this is their only hot daily meal. The cost of diesel for our delivery vehicle has almost doubled. We do not charge a delivery fee, nor do we wish too, but this price rise is impacting our finances.”

( Independent)

Ms Barr said the association has seen a rise in the number of residents it supports and also serves as a referral agent for the Foyle Foodbank. She added that the scale of the cost of living crisis meant a growing number of people are in need.

“We have seen a rise in numbers, but as we only have one chef, we have a limited number we can accommodate. Funding from your appeal would be vital in enabling us to continue providing our meals on wheels service to the elderly and vulnerable for an affordable price and in allowing them to receive a nutritious daily meal whilst living independently.”

✕ On the Breadline, Cost of Living Christmas Appeal

Our Christmas appeal in a nutshell

What is happening?

We have partnered with Comic Relief to launch On the Breadline, our cost of living Christmas appeal.

Where will the money go?

To organisations in London and across the UK working to help people on the breadline cope with the cost of living crisis.

How can you help?

To help children and communities most impacted by the cost of living crisis, donate here.