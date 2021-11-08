Man stuck in Brecon Beacon cave for two days

A rescue mission is under way to save a man who has been stuck inside a Brecon Beacons cave for two days.

The man fell while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys on Saturday and injured himself so badly that he was unable to get himself out.

At least eight rescue teams from around the country have become involved in the mission to deliver him to safety and are trying to move the man to the top entrance of the cave. A fellow caver was the first to notify police about what had happened.

The cave system, Ogof Ffynnon Ddu - meaning Cave of the Black Spring - was discovered in 1946 and is 300m deep at its lowest point. The underground caverns stretch over 30 miles, making it Britain’s third longest cave.

Only experienced cavers are granted permission to explore inside.

The rescue effort involves Gloucester Cave Rescue Group, Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation, Mendip Cave Rescue, South East Cave Rescue Organisation, Cave Rescue Organisation, and Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association.

A press spokesperson for the South and Mid Wales Cave rescue team said: “On Saturday November 6th at 20:21 a male caver was undertaking a trip in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system and fell, resulting in some injuries that meant he could not exit under his own steam.

“A fellow caver notified the police, and the South Wales Caving Club initiated a response. The incident is ongoing and involves rescuers from teams across the UK.

“Their response to the incident continued during the night and we are currently moving the casualty towards the top entrance of the cave, which is located up on the mountain behind Penwyllt.”