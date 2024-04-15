Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been killed and one critically injured in a horror car crash at a busy shopping centre in north London on Sunday night.

Met Police believe the incident at Staples Corner Retail Park in Brent Cross involved one vehicle carrying five people.

Officers attended the scene shortly before 11.30pm along with London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

However, three people could not be saved and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to hospital, with one now said to be in a critical condition while the other with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The five people involved were all believed to be men in their 20s.

Inspector William Mcdonald, one of the officers responsible for policing Barnet, said: “Emergency services responded last night to what seems to have been a terrible accident.

“An urgent police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances, led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Officers are in the process of informing the families of the five young people. The families will be supported by specialist officers. I send them my sincere condolences.”

Roads in the area remain closed for investigation. Police say there have been no arrests made.

Staples Corner Retail Park is a popular shopping destination with stores including Currys, Argos and Dunelm. It is located next to Junction 1 of the M1.