Investigation after cars catch fire at Brent Cross shopping centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched after a number of vehicles caught fire in a car park at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and about 25 firefighters responded to the blaze in an open-air car park near Prince Charles Drive in Hendon, after first receiving reports at 4.06pm on Saturday.

Crews from West Hampstead, Finchley, Willesden and surrounding fire stations all attended the scene, where a number of vehicles were on fire.

The incident was under control by 6.14pm and the cause of the fire was being investigated, the LFB said.

No injuries have been reported.

Brent Cross Shopping Centre confirmed an investigation was under way.

Footage on social media appeared to show a fire and thick black smoke in the shopping centre car park and rising above the building.

Rosanna Rafel-Rix, 35, a programme manager based in north London, captured video of the fire.

She told the PA news agency: “So I was leaving Brent Cross and there were plumes of black smoke coming from the John Lewis entrance of the centre. So I started to film.

“As I got closer I saw it was at least one car fully on fire causing the smoke and it didn’t look like the centre itself, but I couldn’t really tell.

“There were no alarms that I heard of people running out, but in the car park people were trying to get away.”

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.