Man appears in court charged with Brent stabbing murder

Ali Faris Muhammad, 26, died in hospital after being attacked last week.

Joe Hadden
Saturday 24 May 2025 11:06 BST
William Amadi died in hospital after being stabbed in north-west London, police said (Nick Ansell/PA)
William Amadi died in hospital after being stabbed in north-west London, police said (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 26-year-old who was stabbed to death in north-west London.

William Amadi, 20, was arrested on Thursday and charged the following day with the killing of Ali Faris Muhammad.

Police and paramedics were called to Kingsbury Road, Brent, at about 3.30am on Sunday May 18 to reports of a stabbing.

Mr Muhammad was taken to hospital with a stab wound but died despite the efforts of medical staff.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Amadi, from Barnet, north London, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

