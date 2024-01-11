Beer giant Brewdog backtracks on real living wage for employees

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Craft beer giant Brewdog has come under fire after announcing it would be backtracking on its real living wage pledge.

The UK’s biggest craft beer brewer is facing anger from its employees after confirming new staff members would be hired at the statutory minimum wage rate rather than the higher voluntary rate set by the Living Wage Foundation that are paid at present.

The company also said in its letter to staff, which was published by the trade union Unite on Wednesday, that they would be freezing pay for bar staff in London amid soaring costs of living in the capital.

The union called the move “outrageous”, while campaign group Punks with Purpose - which was founded by former Brewdog staff - said the company scrapping the wage pledge “proves that there is no principle too dearly held for them to abandon”.

From 3 January, new staff are to be hired at a lowered rate of £10.42 compared to the current £10.90 offered.

From April, a new legal minimum being introduced will increase pay for workers outside London to £11.44 an hour. This is below the new real living wage of £12 an hour that accredited employers pledge to pay.

In London, pay will be frozen at the current £11.95 an hour offered which is well below the London real living wage to be introduced in April.

BrewDog blamed the cuts on the need to reduce spending to get the business “back to profitability” in a tough market.

It said in its letter to staff: “Even with this strong performance over Christmas, as a wider business there is no hiding from the fact that in 2023 we made a trading loss, and despite many efforts in the past 12 months to reduce our spending we still need to find more ways to get this business back to profitability and the financial stability that is needed.

“Inevitably, this does mean making some hard decisions.”

The decision comes just a week after CEO James Watt, 40, posted on LinkedIn announcing an upcoming movie about the beer brand.

He also posted a collection of pictures on Instagram from his luxury getaway in the Maldives with his girlfriend, Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, just six weeks ago.

Trade union Unite highlighted the upcoming film, asking: “We wonder whether this will feature in the new film about the company?”

