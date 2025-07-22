Brewdog to close 10 UK pubs this week. See the full list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beer giant Brewdog is set to close ten of its bars this week, including its first ever bar in Aberdeen. The move is expected to put nearly 100 jobs at risk.

The Scottish company stated that despite efforts to maintain these locations, it "has simply not been possible to make these bars commercially viable." All affected venues are slated to cease operations on July 26, initiating a consultation period of at least 14 days for staff.

Brewdog said it will shut sites including its Aberdeen flagship pub on Gallowgate, the group’s first bar site, following a review process.

Founder James Watt told staff the closures are part of a refresh of its estate, partly in response to “rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures” on the sector.

open image in gallery Brewdog said it will shut the bars on Saturday and launch a consultation with staff.

He added that the brand will however still look to grow its bar business, with plans for more larger bars in “destination” locations and to open smaller community bars.

The company will shut the following bars:

-Aberdeen Gallowgate

-Brighton

-Camden, London

-Dundee

-Leeds North Street

-Oxford

-Sheffield

-Shepherds Bush, London

-Shoreditch, London

-York

A Brewdog spokesman said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars – which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint.

“This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market, but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus for long-term and profitable growth – accounting for ongoing industry challenges, including rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures.

“We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people, and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network.

“For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition.”