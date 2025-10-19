Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For Martin Gilbert, fishing has been his lifeblood since the day he was born. Now aged 62, he first began working in the Cornish sea when he was seven years old, and has spent the last five decades braving all weathers to capture crabs and shellfish.

Yet he is among a growing number of disillusioned fishermen who feel they have been “sold down the river” by successive governments after securing their vote for Brexit.

Sir Keir Starmer hailed his reset deal with the EU in May as a “win-win” for both parties, which would allow British travellers to use passport e-gates and farmers would get easier access to trade on the continent.

In return, European fishing trawlers have been granted another 12 years of access to British waters, in a move that was described by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation as a “horror show”.

open image in gallery Large French fishing vessels often operate between six and 12 miles off the Cornish coast ( PA )

“It’s very disappointing,” Mr Gilbert told The Independent. “We were promised to get our own little island, and as far as I’m aware, it’s still an absolute nightmare for merchants to sell abroad due to paperwork, inspections and stamp approvals. It’s too much hassle, and now only 50 per cent of the fish we produce goes abroad.

“Meanwhile, we’ve got French and Belgian trawlers fishing within the six to 12-mile limit, which causes so much damage to our fishing fleet. They have no regard for anyone but themselves, I’ve lost tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of gear over the last 30 years.”

Upon laying his crab pots, which cost around £100 a piece, Mr Gilbert and other fishermen on England’s south coast will contact the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation, which uses WhatsApp and live maps of marine traffic to contact EU vessels to inform them where the pots have been anchored.

Five years ago, he was left devastated after a French vessel destroyed £15,000 of equipment in one night, after claiming they ignored his readings as to the locations of 200 crab pots.

open image in gallery Martin Gilbert lost £15,000 overnight after a French vessel destroyed his crab pots ( PA )

It is a common issue facing British fishermen, who are struggling to compete with the larger EU fishing vessels, which can measure up to 100 metres in length, compared to the 10-metre vessels setting off from Cornwall.

“Once a month, we’ll lose ten to 15 crab pots,” Mr Gilbert added. One fisherman previously said he spent £60,000 to £70,000 each year on new pots and ropes after his gear was continually damaged.

Fishing had formed an integral part of the 2016 Leave campaign, with politicians such as Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson pledging that Britain would regain control of its waters.

Nine out of 10 fishermen said they intended to vote Brexit, with many attracted to the promise that European trawlers would be pushed beyond the 12-mile exclusion zone.

Marc Evans, the chief executive of charity Fishermen’s Mission, said: “If you go back to the campaigning days of Brexit, the fishing community without a shadow of a doubt got a disproportionately powerful voice.

“Getting UK territorial water was a bit like the £360m NHS figure - the reality was that it wasn’t exactly true. Nothing has changed - fishermen are still in direct competition with the French, Dutch and Spanish, the waters are being overfished and their quota is being suppressed.”

Other challenges are also facing the industry, including an influx of octopus preying on shellfish, a naturally occurring algae bloom which has affected the north-east coast, as well as the rising costs of marine fuel and essential safety gear.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer announced a reset deal with the EU in May which granted their fishing vessels another 12 years access to British waters ( Getty )

Speaking of the deal in May, Mike Cohen of the National Federation of Fishermen said: “It was a blow. Not only did we not get anything, but the little bit we got from Brexit, we lost.”

Recruitment has also become a tricky area for the fishing industry, with fewer young people seeking a life at sea.

“The issues include an ageing workforce, a lot of businesses being single-handedly run, and the costs and risks feel very high for people wanting to enter the industry,” Mr Cohen added.

“Recruitment is hard, given that you have to stay in education until you’re 18 and you don’t have any fishing apprenticeships. At an age when you’re able to go to sea, you might have spent two years learning another trade.”

As a result, mental health issues have become more prominent as many fishermen consider leaving the industry and giving up their businesses, which may have been in the family for generations.

“Even myself, it’s caused a lot of issues such as anxiety,” Mr Gilbert said. “Half of the people I know probably suffer from some mental health problem.

“I’m a fisherman through and through, it’s all I’ve ever known. I certainly push for more days at sea, go further afield and through more weather in the last two years than I used to to try and make a living.

“It’s long, strenuous hours, most days I work 12 to 14 hours. On Tuesday, I did 12 hours at sea, and I had to do a market run with the fish. I started at 3am, came home at 7.30pm and went back out to sea at 3.45am.”

Mr Gilbert said he is fortunate that both his sons have followed in his footsteps and are both fishermen, with his grandchildren also enjoying their time at sea.

“My sons are in it for the long run,” he said. “There are a couple of people I know who have given up and said enough is enough, there’s too much paperwork and bureaucracy and regulation - I’m getting that way inclined.

“I enjoy the job tremendously, it’s just hard work.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesperson said: "We value the hard work and dedication of all those working in our vital fishing industry.

“We have announced the £360 million fishing and coastal growth fund to support the next generation of fishers and will work with the industry to target investment where it matters most.

“This government is working with the fishing industry to promote British seafood and ensure we fish sustainably so the sector can thrive for generations to come.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.