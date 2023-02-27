Jump to content

Watch Live: Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen hold press conference as Northern Ireland deal agreed

Oliver Browning
Monday 27 February 2023 15:23
Comments

Watch live as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen hold a press conference in Windsor after a push to reach an agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol on Monday (27 February).

The UK and EU are said to have agreed a new Brexit deal to resolve issues with the protocol, with a senior government source saying: “An agreement has been reached. The deal is done”.

European Commission president Von der Leyen arrived in England earlier in the day for “final talks” with the prime minister, as the pair prepared to sign off on a new post-Brexit agreement.

The deal is expected to be formally announced by Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen at their joint press conference.

During her visit, Ms Von der Leyen will also meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle, while the PM is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running following the deal.

