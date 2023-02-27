Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen hold a press conference in Windsor after a push to reach an agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol on Monday (27 February).

The UK and EU are said to have agreed a new Brexit deal to resolve issues with the protocol, with a senior government source saying: “An agreement has been reached. The deal is done”.

European Commission president Von der Leyen arrived in England earlier in the day for “final talks” with the prime minister, as the pair prepared to sign off on a new post-Brexit agreement.

The deal is expected to be formally announced by Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen at their joint press conference.

During her visit, Ms Von der Leyen will also meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle, while the PM is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running following the deal.