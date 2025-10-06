The Independent’s former chief photographer Brian Harris dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent’s former chief photographer, Brian Harris, has passed away aged 73 after a short battle with cancer.

He joined the paper in 1986 shortly after it was launched, having previously worked as a staff photographer at The Times, becoming a regular and well-known face on Fleet Street.

Over the course of his 55-year career, he covered key global events such as the end of the civil war in Rhodesia (now known as Zimbabwe), famine in Ethiopia and the Sudan, and the aftermath of the Falklands War.

open image in gallery Harris took pictures at the fall of the Berlin Wall on 9 November 1989 ( Brian Harris/The Independent )

He travelled across Eastern Europe for 18 months documenting the collapse of the Soviet Union and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and covered four presidential campaigns in the United States.

As a result of his work, he won several awards including the prestigious ‘What the Papers Say’ Photographer of the Year award in 1990, and has had several solo exhibitions, including at the Barbican and at Photofusion Gallery.

open image in gallery He photographed Tony Blair on the day he was elected Labour leader in 1994 ( Brian Harris/The Independent )

He has also been the subject of three BBC documentary programmes, and he has contributed to various BBC radio broadcasts.

In 2006, he spent the majority of the year photographing the ‘Remembered’ project for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, with Mr Harris escorting the late Queen Elizabeth around the exhibition at Canada House.

open image in gallery Harris’s photos from the Velvet Revolution in Prague captured the scale of protests against the communist government ( Brian Harris/The Independent )

Nick Turpin, a fellow former photographer at The Independent, said: “Extremely sad news, a great and fearless photographer, he astonished me with the things he would try and succeed at.

“He shot a vote in the House of Commons at night clean across the river Thames, he shot France from Kent getting both cliffs in the same shot. When I was 20 and working with him at The Independent, I had never seen shots like that. He also stood up for all our rights at the paper.

open image in gallery Harris photographed four presidential campaigns including Bill Clinton in 1992 ( Brian Harris/The Independent )

“He inspired a whole generation of young photographers at that time in the 90’s and very much beyond.”

Brian Harris’s archive and photographic legacy is held by The Independent and Topfoto.