Photos taken by late Ukrainian soldier lead UK exhibit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Photos taken by a Ukrainian soldier killed earlier this year lead a UK exhibit aiming to illustrate the creativity still possible on the frontline of Russia’s invasion.

Volodymyr Rakov’s photographs are a central part of an art exhibit called “Heart of Hope” at St Faith’s Church in Havant, Hampshire, hoping to showcase Ukrainian culture following the third year anniversary of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The show was organised by British veteran Matt Simmons, the operations director of Bridge to Unity, a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) aimed at helping refugees from countries including Ukraine who are rebuilding their lives in the UK, and Creatful – a social enterprise which provides creative events in Waterlooville, Havant, Portsmouth and other parts of Hampshire.

Mr Simmons said he had been in contact with a friend of Mr Rakov, who said he would “love” his work to be featured in the exhibit.

The soldier was killed in battle in January of this year.

“We had discussions with (Mr Rakov’s) friend who sent across photos on Google Drive of his work and then she contacted us again in January to say he’d been killed,” Mr Simmons, 44, told the PA news agency.

“It’s so sad and for all these men and women on the frontline, that’s the sad reality of war unfortunately.

“These people had a life and career before them and now they’ve lost their lives.”

Photographs taken by Mr Rakov, a Ukrainian dancer and choreographer turned soldier, provide a glimpse into everyday life for soldiers and animals caught up in the war against Russia, with sunsets, destroyed buildings and cats and dogs staring down the lens just some of the things he has captured.

Mr Simmons has also worked with Ukrainians and local schools for the exhibit, which runs Friday to Sunday.

Other art on display includes paper hearts which feature the colours of the Ukrainian flag and drawings and words including “hope”, which have been created by pupils at primary schools across Hampshire.

“I wanted to showcase the work of Ukrainians and bring them together, but also bring together people from across communities and share the beauty of Ukrainian culture,” Mr Simmons added.

Art therapist Maryna Melnyk, 42, came to the UK with her mother and daughter on April 16 2022 where they stayed with a host family for two years before renting their own place in Petersfield, Hampshire.

She has worked with Creatful since November 2023 to run art sessions for Ukrainians across the county to help them feel as though they are part of a wider Ukrainian family while in the UK.

Work created by attendees, as well as her own creations, will be on display at the exhibit, with much of the art drawing inspiration from Petrykivka paintings, which Ms Melnyk describes as “Ukrainian folk painting” and originates from the Ukrainian village Petrykivka.

“It’s for all abilities because it’s very easy strokes and using these strokes, we can create different patterns and it’s really bright and colourful,” she told PA.

“I think the classes help children especially feel like they are part of a Ukrainian family as we all speak in Ukrainian.

“One girl came and said – ‘for me, it’s so familiar to my family in Ukraine because we all sit together to craft and there’s such a nice, warm atmosphere’.”

She said her husband is a commander fighting on the frontline, having previously been a lawyer before Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24 2022.

“My husband is a lawyer – he didn’t work in the military but he decided to be a defender and fight for our motherland, and we have a lot of men and women who decided to fight to protect out future generation,” she said.

“Volodymyr was a talented dancer and he took a lot of beautiful photos, which is a common thing a lot of soldiers do and shows their creativity won’t stop because of the war.

“They still see beauty in every moment in everyday life and it is almost like they are trying to heal themselves in this way.”

She said she hopes people continue to remember Ukrainians as the war continues and learn to appreciate the beauty of life.

“I think all Ukrainians are just living in the moment and fighting in the best ways they can, either on the frontline or through art, and I think all people should just try and appreciate every moment of life,” she said.