Low-income white children already disengaged before secondary school – study

White children from low-income backgrounds are already the most likely to be disengaged when they start secondary school, a study has found.

Low-income white children (LIWC) already score the lowest for self-reported interest in lessons and school enjoyment when they arrive in year 7, and these scores continue to drop off through their first year at secondary school, findings show.

The data shows schools need to look much earlier to impact outcomes for this group, author Professor John Jerrim said.

Professor Jerrim, of UCL’s Social Research Institute and ImpactEd Group, said: “For years we’ve focused in on the outcomes of low-income White children, but this data shows us that we need to look much earlier on.

“We are seeing that many LIWC are arriving in secondary school already less engaged than their peers and feeling disconnected from their education. By giving schools access to this data earlier, teachers and leaders can intervene before disengagement becomes poorer outcomes.”

The research tracked the engagement of 70,000 pupils across more than 100 secondary schools using The Engagement Platform, which measures pupil engagement across a number of dimensions, including school enjoyment, behaviour, peer and teacher relationships, and effort at multiple points throughout the year.

On average, LIWC score just 2.6 out of 10 for engagement at school when they arrive in year 7, compared with 3.4 for disadvantaged Black pupils, and 3.7 for disadvantaged Asian pupils.

LIWC boys are the most likely to rate themselves lower on questions asking about their effort at school and undervalue their education, researchers found. However, LIWC girls rate their enjoyment and agency at school as the lowest of any group.

LIWC scored 5.46 out of 10 for effort in school, the lowest of any demographic group. Non-disadvantaged Asian children scored 7.66 for effort, the highest of any demographic group measured.

LIWC also score the lowest for peer relationships (5.6) of any demographic group, however, mixed race students from low-income backgrounds score the lowest for teacher relationships at 5.58 out of 10.

Previous research led by Professor Jerrim found pupils’ enjoyment of school suffers a substantial decline in year 7.

This comes after this year’s A-level results, when Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the “lack of progress for children from white working-class backgrounds is particularly concerning”.

An inquiry has also been launched by academy trust Star Academies, investigating the educational outcomes of white, working-class children.

Jess Easton, director of The Engagement Platform, said: “This research is a wake-up call, demonstrating that for some cohorts, the roots of disengagement start much earlier than we had anticipated.”