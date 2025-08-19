Disadvantaged white pupils have ‘particularly poor’ education outcomes – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Areas of the country where disadvantaged pupils perform worse are more likely to have large populations of poor white children, a report has suggested.

The Institute for Government (IfG) think tank has said disadvantaged white pupils in England have “particularly poor educational outcomes”.

An analysis by the IfG looks at the “high-impact” group of pupils – those for whom disadvantage disproportionately affects their performance – which it said is made up mostly of white British pupils.

Local authority areas in the bottom fifth for the performance of disadvantaged pupils were “disproportionately likely” to have “above-average” shares of disadvantaged pupils from the high-impact group (or from white backgrounds), it found.

It comes after the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said it was a “national disgrace” that so many white working-class children are being “written off” in the education system.

Tens of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to receive their GCSE results on Thursday.

Many of the pupils who are waiting for their exam results were in Year 6 when schools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report from the IfG analyses pupil performance at Key Stage 2 (Year 6) – the proportion of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths – at a local authority level to try to understand local variation.

It suggests educational inequalities have “grown wider and more pronounced” across England and among demographic groups since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The think tank has said tackling high absence rates – particularly among disadvantaged pupils – “will be key” to narrowing educational inequalities.

Recent Department for Education figures show that the number of children in England classed as “severely absent”, which means they missed at least 50% of possible school sessions, rose to nearly 150,000 in autumn 2024.

Amber Dellar, IfG researcher and report author, said: “The pandemic has undone much of the last decade’s progress in tackling educational inequalities, leaving some areas and groups of children far behind.

“The Government’s opportunity mission is a good starting point for narrowing the gaps, but it lacks a clear vision or plan for delivering that goal in schools.

“Any serious plan must focus on helping schools share what works in supporting disadvantaged pupils and reducing their high rates of absence.”

Ms Phillipson told the PA news agency that her focus will be turning around the attainment gap between white working-class pupils and their peers.

Fewer than a fifth (18.6%) of white British pupils eligible for free school meals achieved at least a grade 5 – which is considered a “strong pass” – in their English and maths GCSEs in 2023-24, compared to 45.9% of all state school pupils in England.

Earlier this month, the Education Secretary told PA: “They’re not well positioned to carry on with studies, to get an apprenticeship, to go on to university.

“That is why the schools White Paper we will be publishing in the autumn will set out an ambitious vision for how we can tackle this generational challenge of what many young people experience.

“(It) is a national disgrace that so many young people are written off and don’t get what they need to achieve and thrive.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Tackling the baked-in inequalities in our education system will take time, but through our plan for change this Government is taking action against the root causes that we know are holding young people back.

“We are driving high and rising standards for every child through the expert-led Curriculum and Assessment Review, new Rise teams and strengthened school accountability.

“This comes alongside work to tackle disadvantage, including expanding free school meals, rolling out free breakfast clubs and revitalising family services in every local authority.

“But we know there is more to do, which is why we will bring about the reforms needed through our Schools White Paper later this year to create an education system where every child can thrive, regardless of their background.”