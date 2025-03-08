Minister pledges ‘best start’ for young women on International Women’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women should “not be held back at work” by caring responsibilities or “insecurity” around maternity, the equalities minister has said, as the Government has marked International Women’s Day (IWD).

Bridget Phillipson also said that she is “determined” to make sure that all young women have “the best start in life” regardless of their background.

Labour has said the Government is working to close the gender pay gap and championing women’s rights, as it marked the annual day.

A statement from Ms Phillipson, who serves as Education Secretary and minister for women and equalities read: “This International Women’s Day, I want every woman and girl to know that this is a government of change.

“I am determined to make sure every young woman, no matter her income, class, or background, has the best start in life and opportunity to succeed.

“Women should not be held back at work by the caring responsibilities that disproportionately affect them, or insecurity after pregnancy or maternity.

“That’s why we’re tackling the gender pay gap with better protections at work and more free childcare, to get more money in women’s pockets and drive up household income.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also marked IWD, and said that the Government will “redouble” efforts to open up opportunities for women.

Ms Reeves said: “International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also as a Government, and for me personally, as the first ever female Chancellor of the Exchequer, to redouble our efforts to ensure that we have opportunities for women.”

She added that ministers are “going further and faster on childcare and breakfast clubs to help parents, but particularly women, balance work and family life”.

It comes as Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman has been made the new UK special envoy for women and girls.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that the former minister will “co-ordinate efforts across the globe” to push for the protection of rights over reproductive health, access to education and freedom from gender-based violence.

However charity ActionAid said the appointment “risks being more symbol than substance” without funding to “back it up”.