Phillipson urges Labour members to look ahead at launch of deputy leadership bid

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has pledged to take on Reform UK with a “mandate to do more” as she launched her bid for Labour’s deputy leadership.

In a speech to supporters on Sunday, the Education Secretary told members to back her to unite the party and secure a second term for Labour.

She was joined by Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness at the Fire Station music venue in Sunderland.

She also said she plans to continue the campaigning role of Angela Rayner, who vacated the deputy leadership when she resigned over her tax affairs, and pointed to Ms Rayner’s achievements in the role while also a Cabinet minister.

Ms Phillipson is up against her former Cabinet colleague Lucy Powell, who lost her post as Commons leader in the reshuffle triggered when Ms Rayner quit.

Ms Phillipson said: “You can use this contest to look backward, to pass judgment on what has happened in the last year, or you can use it to shape positively what happens in the run-up to the next election.

“Back me so I can unite our party, deliver the change we want to see and beat Reform. Back me so, together, we can deliver that second term of Labour Government.

“Back me so, together, we can give more hope to families right across the country. Back me so, together, we give every young person the freedoms that for too long, too few enjoyed.”

She drew on her own backstory “from a tough street of council houses in the North East all the way to the Cabinet”, and promised to run a campaign of “hope, not grievance”.

The Houghton and Sunderland South MP said she would use her position if picked to give members a “strong voice” at the Cabinet table.

“What can be achieved under a deputy leader with a seat at Cabinet, just look at Angela Rayner. Angela knew the importance of the role she had. There was nothing part-time about her deputy leadership.

“Last year I campaigned up and down the country to get Labour candidates elected – I’ve not stopped as Education Secretary – and I won’t stop as deputy leader.

“Because with local elections, and with elections in Wales and Scotland, right round the corner, that role is going to be more important than ever.

“That’s why, today, I pledge to continue Angela Rayner’s campaigning role as deputy leader.

The Education Secretary and Ms Powell were the only candidates to secure enough support from fellow MPs to make it past the first round of nominations.

They now need to secure the support of 5% of constituency parties or at least three affiliates, including at least two affiliated trade unions.

The ballot for candidates who clear the nomination hurdles will open on October 8 and close at noon on October 23, with the winner announced on October 25.

The contest is seen by some as a referendum on the Prime Minister’s leadership, which has come under pressure amid the loss of two of his Government’s household names – Ms Rayner and Lord Mandelson – within a week.

Ms Powell, the MP for Manchester Central, has called for a “change of culture” at Downing Street to make it better connected to MPs.

“We’ve got a bit of a group-think happening at the top, that culture of not being receptive to interrogation, not being receptive to differing views,” she told The Guardian.

As questions have been raised about Sir Keir Starmer’s judgment, rumours have swirled about Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s leadership ambitions.

Mr Burnham has backed a new Labour group called Mainstream that was launched this week as a “home for Labour’s radical realists”.

But an ally of Mr Burnham rejected he is laying the foundations for a future leadership bid, calling the rumours “pure speculation with no substance”.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle was asked on Sunday morning about reports that Mr Burnham could seek to return to the Commons after standing down as an MP in 2017.

He told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Andy’s a real talent. I think he’s doing an incredible job in Manchester at the moment, and I think Manchester really needs him.

“I love working with him in Manchester. It’d be a shame for Manchester to lose him.”

Asked who he is backing to be Labour’s next deputy leader, Mr Kyle said he was unsure if he was allowed to say but made it clear he is behind Ms Phillipson.

“I have a lot of respect for my Cabinet colleagues,” he said. “I think those who are in Cabinet are doing a fantastic job at the moment, and… if anyone were in there, they would make a brilliant deputy.”

Mr Burnham has backed Ms Powell while Cabinet minister Ms Phillipson is seen as the Government’s preferred choice.