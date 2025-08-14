Phillipson: Teachers cannot insist on gender-neutral Mx title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teachers can ask to be addressed as Mx instead of Mr or Mrs but they cannot insist on people using the gender-neutral title, the Education Secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson said schools have a responsibility to make sure teachers are treated with respect, but also that people “with a range of viewpoints” on transgender issues are also treated with respect.

Ms Phillipson was pressed further on Thursday on comments she made earlier this week about the right of teachers to make such a request.

The Telegraph reported recently that a primary school in the south-east of England had listed a new teacher, who the newspaper said was male according to their biological sex, as Mx in a list of staff members.

Mx is described as a gender-neutral title for those who do not identify as being of a particular gender or do not wish to be identified by gender.

Speaking on Times Radio, Ms Phillipson said: “A teacher can, of course, make that request, but you can’t insist that it’s followed.”

Asked whether she would call someone Mx, Ms Phillipson said: “I think that’s a hypothetical situation. I’ve never been asked to do that.

“As a matter of principle, on a wider point, I would usually seek to respond to someone in a way that they would prefer, but there is no obligation for people to do that.”

Asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC whether the issue will cause confusion, she said: “Schools, as employers, have responsibilities for managing this, in that they have a responsibility to ensure that staff are treated with respect, but also that people with a range of viewpoints are also able to express their views and are treated with respect as well.”

Ms Phillipson also said she “can’t put a timescale” on when long-awaited guidance for schools on gender-questioning children will be published.

The Government has previously said it will not be hurried into publishing guidance for schools, amid calls which came after the Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of a woman in April.

Draft guidance for schools and colleges on how best to support pupils has been on hold since Labour entered Government. It was published by the Conservative government in December 2023, and a consultation ended in March last year.

On Thursday Ms Phillipson, who has previously said guidance would be issued later this year, said the priority is getting the guidance right.

She told LBC: “I think it’s more important that we get it right than we rush it, because these are serious and quite sensitive issues about children and young people and their wellbeing.

“I do know that schools are asking for guidance.

“We want to make sure they’ve got that guidance, but what matters most is that the guidance they get is workable and they find it practical and helpful in responding to what can be quite challenging issues for schools, when they’re supporting young people who might be experiencing questions around distress or their wellbeing.”

Julie McCulloch, from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We would always welcome greater clarity from the Government about how schools and colleges should respond to specific issues around gender identity, as they have been left over many years to navigate this territory on their own without national guidance.

“In this absence schools have done a very good job at managing sensitive issues, encouraging a culture of respect and consideration among all students and staff, and this will continue to be a guiding principle in how they deal with any matters that arise.

“We look forward to forthcoming government guidance on supporting gender-questioning children.”