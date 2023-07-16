Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire broke out at a hotel in Brighton near the seafront on Saturday evening, prompting evacuations in the area as high winds hampered firefighters’ rescue efforts.

The East Sussex fire and rescue service (ESFR) was called to the Royal Albion Hotel just before 5.30pm on Saturday. The fire service rushed 15 fire appliances, one high-volume pump and three aerial ladder platforms to the scene.

People were urged to stay away from the area around the Old Steine thoroughfare in the city, while locals were asked to keep their windows closed as plumes of "significant smoke" billowed out of the hotel's third floor.

Authorities said nobody has been injured, but "difficult conditions" forced them to evacuate people from buildings near the hotel.

“We are working with other emergency services and agencies including Sussex police, the Environment Agency and Water Board. Locals are being advised to avoid the area where possible," a spokesperson for the ESFR said.

The fire service at 5am on Sunday said it was "scaling back operations" but six appliances and two aerial ladder platforms remain on the scene.

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of the council, said: "These are very sad scenes in our city this evening.

"On behalf of the city council I want to give my thanks to the emergency services for attending the fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel in the heart of our city.

"We urge everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area."

Brighton & Hove City Council opened a rest centre to provide support for those evacuated from their homes.

“My thoughts with everyone affected by this. Very sad scenes from the Royal Albion hotel,” tweeted Caroline Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion. “Huge thanks to all the emergency services who are on the scene. Keep safe everyone.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826 and is currently run by Britannia Hotels. Part of the building was Grade II*-listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.

(With inputs from PA)