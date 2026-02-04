Biggest rail franchise issues ‘do not travel’ alert after ‘multiple incidents’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “do not travel” alert has been issued by the UK’s largest railway franchise.

Train operators Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express – all part of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) franchise in south-east England – urged passengers not to travel on Wednesday morning “if at all possible” because of “multiple incidents”.

Issues include a train derailment inside a depot in Selhurst, south-east London, and a fault with the signalling system between London Blackfriars and Norwood Junction.

Southern told passengers: “If you are travelling on our network today, your journey may be delayed and you may need to use an alternative route to reach your destination.

“If you can, please delay your journey until later today.

“Please check your train before travelling and allow an additional 60 minutes for your journey.”

National Rail Enquiries said the signalling fault means fewer rail lines are available between Norwood Junction and London Blackfriars, and trains running on the available lines must travel at slower speeds than normal.

That means services are suspended on routes between: London Bridge and East Grinstead; Orpington and Luton; Brighton and Cambridge; and Bedford and Three Bridges.

Trains that usually run between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks are only operating between London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks.

Services between Rainham and Luton are only running between Rainham and Dartford.

Trains that normally operate between Horsham and Peterborough, or Brighton and Bedford, may run via Selhurst instead of Norwood Junction.

GTR, which also includes operator Great Northern, is the UK’s largest railway franchise in terms of the number of passengers carried.

Some 18% of train journeys in the UK are made on GTR services, according to the company.