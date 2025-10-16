Man who led police on pursuit through Bristol jailed for 16 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who led police on a pursuit lasting half an hour through Bristol has been jailed for 16 months.

Bryan Smith, 47, of no fixed address, drove on pavements, through several red lights and at speeds of 80mph in a 30mph limit before being stopped by officers in the Fishponds area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said he admitted driving offences and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on October 9.

The force said Smith was sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 10 years and eight months.

Pc Dan Hambin, of the roads policing unit, said: “Smith’s driving was amongst the most reckless and exceedingly dangerous I have ever seen and this sentence reflects that.

“Thanks to the skill of officers and the support of the police helicopter, he was stopped without any person coming to harm.

“Driving at the speed and the manner he did could have had serious consequences and this sentence protects the public from him.”

On September 2, Pc Hambin was driving on Whitchurch Lane when he spotted a car which had been reported stolen a few days earlier and was being driven on cloned registration plates.

The officer activated the lights and siren on his car, with Smith failing to stop and driving off at speed instead.

Smith continued to drive around southern and central Bristol for 27 minutes, at times well above the speed limit, while followed by specially trained officers and a National Police Service helicopter.

Officers used stingers to stop the car but Smith drove onto pavements and narrowly missed other vehicles to avoid them, police said.

He went through red lights on multiple occasions before hitting two vehicles belonging to members of the public, with his car then becoming stuck.

Officers attempting to arrest Smith spotted that he was still trying to drive off despite the collision, and used a taser to prevent the pursuit continuing.

Smith was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and dangerous driving.

Avon and Somerset Police said Smith pleaded guilty to each offence when he appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court last month.