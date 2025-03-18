British playwright embarks on 150-mile fasting pilgrimage for Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British playwright has embarked on a 150-mile fasting pilgrimage to raise funds for schoolchildren in Gaza and to stand up against Islamophobia.

Peter Oswald, a former writer in residence at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre, set off from Bristol on Tuesday and will finish his 13-day journey in Parliament Square in London at the end of March.

The 59-year-old from Devon will also fast from dawn to dusk, marking the holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with the Palestinian people and the global Muslim community as part of his “Pilgrimage4Palestine”.

The award-winning playwright and poet will take part in poetry performances along the route, reading a mixture of his own work about Palestine and poetry by young Palestinians.

He will be joined by his wife, Alice Oswald, former Oxford professor of poetry and BBC Radio 4 poet-in-residence, for some of the journey.

Mr Oswald, who is raising funds for The Hands Up project, an educational charity that links volunteer teachers around the world with schoolchildren in Gaza, said he has been involved with the charity for almost a decade.

“I’ve been teaching and helping schoolchildren in Gaza and the West Bank since 2017,” Mr Oswald told the PA news agency.

“That kind of personal contact with schoolchildren who you know are being heavily bombed is something that you obviously can’t ignore.

“I was actually involved with a group of schoolchildren in Gaza who were performing and rehearsing their own shortened version of King Lear. What they were doing was unimaginably beautiful.

“The way they acted, the way they spoke, I was very, very moved by that.

“Then suddenly the entire town was obliterated and that for me is something that lives with me all the time.”

Mr Oswald, who will be observing Ramadan during his journey, said he plans to walk 12 to 13 miles a day and speak at events each evening.

The route will follow the Kennet and Avon Canal towpath to Reading before continuing through into central London.

“I’ve been doing some 12-mile walks fasting and the fasting is challenging, but the walking takes your mind off it,” said Mr Oswald.

“We’re fasting in solidarity with Muslims in this country pushing back against Islamophobia.

“Obviously, here in Bristol, where I am now, we had the terrible riots and the attack on the Mercury hotel during last summer.

“When the riots ran through the whole country, I became extra concerned for the safety of my Muslim friends and their families.”

Mr Oswald has described his pilgrimage as a “peace march” and said he will “call through the soles of his feet to the soul of Britain”.

To learn more about Peter Oswald’s Pilgrimage4Palestine you can visit his fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-pilgrimage-for-palestine