A&E evacuated and man arrested in security alert at Bristol hospital
A casualty unit has been evacuated and a man has been arrested after a suspicious package was discovered at a Bristol hospital.
Cordons were put in place around Southmead Hospital and the public were asked to stay away.
Armed police and other emergency services rushed to the hospital.
Avon and Somerset Police say no injuries were reported but roads in the area were closed.
The hospital cancelled all outpatient appointments and all visits to patients.
North Bristol NHS Trust said: “We are currently responding to a security incident in our Emergency Department.
“We’re asking all members of the public to please stay away from the Emergency Department at Southmead Hospital whilst this incident is ongoing.
“This means that we have had to cancel all outpatient appointments and visiting today. We are unable to comment further at this time but will issue updates as soon as possible.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies