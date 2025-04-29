House destroyed in suspected gas explosion in Bristol
Videos and pictures of the fire shows thick black smoke and flames coming from the property in Somerset
A house has dramatically blown up in what is suspected to be a gas explosion.
Footage circulating online shows plumes of black smoke and flames coming from a property on Lancaster Road in Yate, near Bristol, on Tuesday morning.
One eyewitness, Neil Lewis, told the BBC that he saw the flames while driving past at 06.50am, with “debris everywhere” and local residents gathered in the street.
“I thought I’d call in to see what it was and if anyone needed help," he said.
"The house has gone up, it looks like an explosion.
"There’s debris everywhere and people in the street. I’m not sure if it was the neighbours or the people in the house, but it looked like they were being cared for. They looked in shock, in distress."
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have multiple crews on scene at a property on Lancaster Road, Yate to reports of an explosion.
“Crews are currently working at the scene, and we would advise locals to avoid the area.”
Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.
More follows on this breaking news story
