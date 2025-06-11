Roald Dahl-inspired Wallace and Gromit sculpture part of charity trail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Wallace and Gromit sculpture inspired by Roald Dahl and Sir Quentin Blake’s Big Friendly Giant (BFG) will form part of a charity trail across Bristol this summer.

Big Friendly Wallace, featuring large ears, sits on a bench with a giant teacup of fizzy Frobscottle – the green drink consumed by giants in Dahl’s 1982 novel The BFG.

The artwork is one of 53 forming the Gromit Unleashed trail, which will be hitting the streets of Bristol from June 30, in aid of the city’s children’s hospital charity The Grand Appeal.

Five sculptures were unveiled overlooking the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday, including Netflix’s re-imagining of Wednesday Addams as Aardman’s Feathers McGraw.

Feathers is painted in purple and black shades, with the phrase “Wednesday’s child is full of woe” printed on its centre.

There is also Walk the Lime, a citrus inspired Gromit that pays homage to the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic – complete with a lime perched on the dog’s nose.

The Norbot gnome from Wallace and Gromit’s Vengeance Most Fowl 2024 film will also make an appearance on the trail.

Nicola Masters, director of The Grand Appeal, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the magic and wonder of cinema, film, stories and legends to our third Gromit Unleashed trail this summer, turning the streets of Bristol and beyond into a living storybook.

“Each Aardman sculpture is a character, each corner a scene, and together they form a spectacular adventure – all to raise funds for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

“By following the trail, families, friends, residents of Bristol and visitors from the UK and all over the world won’t just be part of a city-wide celebration of creativity – everyone will be helping to create a brighter, and better future for young patients in the children’s hospital.

“This year, Gromit unleashes the magic of cinema grounded in a very real cause.”