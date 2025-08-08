Dozens of hot air balloons take to the skies above Bristol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes have filled the skies above Bristol for the city’s annual fiesta.

Around 90 balloons took part in a mass ascent at Ashton Court Estate, where the popular event takes place, on Friday morning.

Hundreds of fans were up early to watch the opening ceremony of the free-to-attend Bristol International Balloon Fiesta justafter 6am, with balloon burners lighting up to mark the start of the event.

One balloon then took to the sky with a union flag, followed by dozens of other brightly coloured balloons which flew over Bristol towards Bath, Somerset.

Commercial balloon pilot Tom Hilditch, 35, from Brighton, was among the pilots to fly in the mass ascent and praised the “idyllic conditions”.

He said: “It was great to fly with all the other balloons.

“There were idyllic weather conditions, with nice slow winds.

“The winds were a little too variable when trying to find a landing spot but otherwise it was a perfect morning.”

Mr Hilditch, who has had his pilot’s licence for 13 years, is planning to cycle around England towing a hopper balloon – which does not have a basket – to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust next year.

This year’s fiesta, running from Friday to Sunday, will celebrate Bristol and its heritage links to the world of hot air ballooning.

The activity has been part of Bristol’s culture for many years, with the first recorded flight in the city dating back to the 18th century.

During the fiesta, balloons are scheduled to take off early morning and evening – though this is weather permitting.

Special shape balloons will be present at the event, including the Up balloon, Thomas the Tank Engine, Sonic the Hedgehog, Astro the Alien, Rupert the Bear and Oggy the Friendly Dragon – which comes from America.

There is also a Wallace & Gromit Moon Rocket balloon, Buster and Bella the Bulldogs, Slither the Snake, Snow White, an Ordnance Survey Map and BBC Globe.

In the evenings, night-glows – where dozens of tethered balloons light up in sync to a special musical soundtrack – will take place.