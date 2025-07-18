Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Nato general secretary has warned that Britain and its people are not safe, and that the country is not prepared for war.

Lord Robertson of Port Ellen told told Parliament that Britain is is lacking in ammunition, training, people, logistics, and medical capacity, that being underprepared for war is an “understatement”.

He told the upper chamber: “Bearing in mind the difficult world that we live in and have to survive in, this is what I firmly believe: we are underinsured, we are underprepared, we are not safe.

“This country and its people are not safe.

“The British people are faced with a world in turmoil, with great power competitions spilling over now into conflict, with constant grey zone attacks on our mainland, and with Russia – often with the co-operation of Iran, China and North Korea – challenging the existing world order.

“We simply in this country are not safe.”

open image in gallery Former Nato chief Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, right, with Defence Secretary John Healey ( (Jeff Moore/PA) )

The Labour peer co-wrote the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) alongside the former commander of the joint forces command, General Sir Richard Barrons, and defence adviser Dr Fiona Hill.

Artificial intelligence, drones and a £1 billion investment in homeland missile defence all form part of the review’s plan to keep the UK safe in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the rise of China.

As peers debated the review on Friday, Lord Robertson said: “When we say in the report that we are unprepared, it is an understatement.

“We don’t have the ammunition, the training, the people, the spare parts, the logistics, and we don’t have the medical capacity to deal with the mass casualties that we would face if we were involved in high-intensity warfare.

“Over the years, and I suppose I must plead guilty to that as well, we took a substantial peace dividend, because we all believed that the world had changed for the better.”

He continued: “Sadly, we were not alone in that. There may have been over-optimism, but at worst, wishful thinking, but the brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s Russia three years ago was a savage wake-up call for all of us.

“This world we now live in has changed out of all recognition, and we have got to change as well.”

Lord Robertson told the upper chamber he is “confident” the review will “intimidate our enemies, inspire our friends, invigorate our defence industry, and make our country safer”.

Conservative shadow defence minister Baroness Goldie pressed the Government to be specific about the amount of money and timing needed for defence spending to reach 3% of GDP.

open image in gallery Baroness Goldie said finances were the problem ( (Liam McBurney/PA) )

She said: “In this exciting and brave new world for defence, the elephant in the room is money, and none of this excellent aspiration proposed by the review means anything without attaching pound signs to the proposals.

“Ambition must translate into specific financial commitment.”

Former military chief Lord Stirrup said the Government’s spending would need to be restructured to be “anywhere near 3.5% of GDP for defence by 2035”.

“There is no sign of any urgency on any side of the political divide on addressing this crucial matter,” the crossbench peer added.

Former top diplomat Lord Hannay of Chiswick said forms of soft power such as overseas aid and the BBC World Service should be prioritised alongside hard power.

“We really do need to take another look at the hard power soft power balance, recognising that we need them both,” the crossbench peer said.

Conservative former defence minister Lord Soames of Fletchling said the British people needed to be told what they should do in the event of a cyber attack that knocked out the internet and phone networks.

Lord Soames, who is the grandson of Second World War prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, called for the public to have food stocks at home.

He said: “I believe that unless the public has some idea of the sense of urgency, the only way really to wake people up is to establish either a minister or ministry of civil defence, charged with training millions of people how to respond to an attack.”

open image in gallery Lord Soames said that the public must be told what to do if a cyber attack were to knock out mobile and internet networks ( (Stefan Rousseau/PA) )

Meanwhile, Tory peer Lord Harlech, who is a reservist, said the Government needed to pay more attention to the Territorial Army and other reserve forces.

He said: “For too long, we have treated reserves as an afterthought. A just-in-case solution. Too often called on at short notice, handed out outdated kit, sidelined from training opportunities and then expected to deliver at the same standard as regulars.

“If we are to rely more heavily on the reserves, as the review suggests, then we must be honest about what that actually requires.

“It means giving them the same standard of equipment, no more trickle-down hand-me-downs. It means equal access to courses and training opportunities.

“Too often, reserves find themselves bumped off areas by cadets or even airsoft groups. That is not how a serious military trains.”

Labour’s Baroness Goudie criticised the review for failing to mention gender, adding: “The exclusion of women from peace process does not lead to stability. It leads to a relapse.”

Defence minister Lord Coaker said: “We’re debating things that we never thought we’d be debating again, about war in Europe and also about the threats to the homeland with respect to attacks on it.”

He added that the Government has committed to spend 5% of GDP on national security by 2035, alongside its Nato allies, but conceded “the trajectory to get to that will need to be thought through”.