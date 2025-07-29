The best places to retire in Britain revealed
Thousands of retirees gave their views on the best places to settle down
Chesham and Amersham, a leafy area in Buckinghamshire, has been named Britain's top retirement destination, according to a new comprehensive index.
The area, celebrated for its convenient transport links to London, charming historic streets, and as a gateway to the picturesque Chilterns, secured the highest ranking in L&G's study.
It particularly excelled in health measures, reflecting a significant proportion of its over-65 population enjoying robust physical and mental well-being.
The index also lauded Chesham and Amersham for its high scores in financial security, access to nature, and community engagement, collectively fostering a "well-rounded environment for later life".
L&G's analysis evaluated areas against six core "pillars", namely housing, health, social and community, financial, nature, and amenities, encompassing factors such as healthcare provision and opportunities for social connection.
Elsewhere, Mid Dunbartonshire and Monmouthshire were recognised as the leading retirement locations in Scotland and Wales respectively.
This was based on an analysis of a wide range of existing data including Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, census data and housing and house price reports.
Opinium survey findings from research among 3,000 UK retirees in April 2024 were also analysed. The happiest retirees were defined as those with a life satisfaction score greater than the sample median average.
Lorna Shah, managing director – retail retirement, L&G, said: “This research gives us a more complete picture of what shapes a happy later life. It’s not just about one factor – it’s the combination of health, social connections, environment, and financial security that all play a part in retirement wellbeing.
“Financial security in particular, is an enabler for many of the other measures, giving people the freedom to choose where and how they want to live in later life.”
L&G said the south west of England performed well in its index in relation to housing, which considered factors such as access to residential care homes and the availability of suitable senior housing in the region.
Bristol Central in Bristol, Gloucester in Gloucestershire, and Bournemouth East in Dorset all performed well for suitable housing for those in retirement.
Meanwhile, Lancashire’s Fylde area was the top performer in terms of social and community connection, followed by Lowestoft in Suffolk and Dorking and Horley in Surrey.
This pillar considered the number of adults in the area aged 65 and over, life satisfaction levels, reported levels of happiness, and distance to the nearest station.
The East of England scored well when ranked according to the nature pillar with Castle Point, Essex, South Holland and The Deepings, Lincolnshire, and South Cambridgeshire, Cambridgeshire, making the top three.
This pillar involved looking at air quality, reported summer days, the percentage of addresses with private outdoor space, and the average size of private outdoor space.
London constituencies claimed the top spots when assessed against the amenities pillar with Cities of London and Westminster, Holborn and St Pancras, and Islington South and Finsbury, all making the top three.
Wales and Scotland also made the top five with Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Wales, Gwynedd) and Glasgow East taking fourth and fifth spots respectively.
This pillar considered access to chemists, supermarkets, post offices, banks, libraries, and theatres, among other amenities.
Here are the best places to retire in Britain, according to L&G’s index:
- Chesham and Amersham, Buckinghamshire
- Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
- Dorking and Horley, Surrey
- Godalming and Ash, Surrey
- Mid Sussex
- Woking, Surrey
- Farnham and Bordon, Surrey
- Esher and Walton, Surrey
- Suffolk Coastal, Suffolk
- East Grinstead and Uckfield, West Sussex
- Henley and Thame, Oxfordshire
- Sevenoaks, Kent
- New Forest West, Hampshire
- Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, Outer London
- Tatton, Cheshire
- West Dorset
- Surrey Heath, Surrey
- Maidenhead, Berkshire
- Windsor, Berkshire
- Guildford, Surrey
Here are the best places to retire in Scotland, according to L&G’s index:
- Mid Dunbartonshire
- Stirling and Strathallan
- East Renfrewshire
- West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
- Perth and Kinross-shire
- Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
- Edinburgh North and Leith
- Edinburgh West
- Gordon and Buchan
- Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Angus and Perthshire Glens
- Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
- Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- North East Fife
- Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
Here are the best places to retire in Wales, according to L&G’s index:
- Monmouthshire
- Dwyfor Meirionnydd
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Ynys Mon
- Mid and South Pembrokeshire
- Bangor Aberconwy
- Caerfyrddin
- Gower
- Bridgend
- Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
- Cardiff North
- Clwyd North
- Ceredigion Preseli
- Clwyd East
- Llanelli
- Newport West and Islwyn
- Pontypridd
- Wrexham
- Cardiff South and Penarth
- Neath and Swansea East
