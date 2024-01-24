Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons face being called up to fight in any future wars because the size of the armed forces is too small, a top army chief will say on Wednesday morning

In a speech, General Sir Patrick Sanders will underline the need for the government to “mobilise the nation” in the event of a conflict with Russia.

He will say that private citizens will have to be called up to fight in the armed forces if a war does break out amid a crisis in the British Army, which is at its smallest size in decades.

It comes just days after Nato military commander Admiral Rob Bauer said that the military alliance needed to prepare for conflict with Vladimir Putin’s forces in the next 20 years.

He said that a large amount of civilians will have to be called out if conflict accelerates in Europe and that governments needed to consider “mobilisation, reservists or conscription”.

Adml Bauer said: “The discussion is much wider... people that have to understand they play a role... The realisation that not everything is plannable and not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years.”

Gen Sir Patrick, who will stand down as Chief of the General Staff in six months, does not support conscription but thinks there should be a “shift” in mindset so Britons think more like soldiers, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

General Sir Patrick Sanders will deliver his warning at the International Armoured Vehicles conference in Twickenham this moring (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

He will make his speech at the International Armoured Vehicles conference in Twickenham at 10.15am along with other military speakers.

Gen Sir Patrick’s intervention comes as the army has faced growing recruitment challenges, but remained focused on bolstering hiring and improving retention – and last summer laid out pay increases for personnel.

Last week General Lord Dannatt, a former general staff of the British Army, hit out at the shrinking size of the army. He said it had fallen from 102,000 personnel in 2006 to 74,000 today and was “falling fast”.

Writing in The Times, he drew parallels with the 1930s when the “woeful” state of the UK’s armed forces failed to deter Hitler. “There is a serious danger of history repeating itself,” he said.

Pointing to rising geopolitical uncertainty, he said: “If our armed forces are not strong enough to deter future aggression from Moscow or Beijing it will not be a small war to contend with but a major one.”

General Lord Dannatt, a former general staff of the British Army, hit out at the shrinking size of the army. He said it has fallen from 102,000 in 2006 to 74,000 today “and falling fast” (Getty Images)

Under government proposals, the size of the regular army will be cut from a commitment of 82,000 troops to 73,000 by 2025.

But analysis by the The Times suggested numbers could drop below that as soon as next year and continue on a steep downward trajectory.

If the army continues to shed troops at the current rate, the number of regular soldiers will fall below 70,000 by 2026, according to the figures compiled by the newspaper.

Lord Dannatt said pay and conditions should be “urgently reviewed” and “a pay rise to attract recruits and to retain current trained personnel should be a priority, as should addressing the appalling quality of some armed forces accommodation”.

It comes as counter-terrorism police warned Britain faces its most “acute threat” of hostile foreign interference and spying since the Cold War because of the “triple threat” of Russia, China and Iran.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said: “I think the whole environment is very different, probably the most acute picture of threat around espionage and foreign interference, these state threats, the most acute threat since the Cold War.”

Additional reporting by PA