Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Some of Britain’s leading actors were out in force in Leicester Square on Friday to show their support to the industry amid heavy strike action.

Simon Pegg, Brian Cox, Hayley Atwell, Andy Serkis and Imelda Stanton were among the big names to support the British union Equity in London.

It comes as action taken by the Screen Actors Guild in the US has stalled Hollywood productions.

In London on Friday, Planet of the Apes actor Andy Serkis raised concerns that artificial intelligence could be used to undermine the efforts of actors and that it is something that needs to be taken seriously.

Andy Serkis takes part in a protest by members of the British actors union Equity in Leicester Square, London (PA)

He said: “I’m probably one of the most scanned actors on the planet for various different films, and projects.

"I would say I have probably been scanned more than anyone ever. I know that my image can be used, or my library of movements, can be used or my voice.

"(It) is wrong that that is easily accessed and used without remunerating the artist."

The SAG, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, failed to negotiate new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Simon Pegg takes part in a protest by members of the British actors union Equity in Leicester Square, London (PA)

Multiple Hollywood stars have been pictured on the picket lines, joining striking members of the Writers Guild of America, who began industrial action on May 2.

It is the first time since 1960 both unions have been on strike simultaneously and has caused major disruption to Hollywood productions, premieres, and conventions.

In Leicester Square, crowds heard speeches from Rob Delaney and Simon Cox as well as Equity general secretaries Paul Fleming and Lynda Rooke among others.

Protesters gathered to hear from the actors and carried signs saying "Leave AI to Sci-fi," "Write to Strike" and "This Barbie’s last residual was 0.02".

Mr Cox said: "The artificial intelligence thing is a major issue and it has to be nipped before it starts to grow even more.

"It has gotten to a standard now where people are getting avatars of themselves made in order to protect themselves in every aspect."

Mr Cox also told crowds: "I was on a programme the other night and I was given a list of things that artificial intelligence Brian Cox was going to say.

"Now the artificial intelligence Brian Cox was going to do animal impersonations."

He added: "Nobody is exempt in this. If you do a performance, if you’re on a film, on a movie, on a TV show, that is where they’ll get you and that’s what we have to stop."