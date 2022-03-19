British Airways passengers hit by fresh baggage chaos at Heathrow
Thousands of passengers have been hit by another British Airways operations glitch at London Heathrow with bags not being delivered and many flights delayed.
The airline told those waiting to collect luggage on Saturday evening that no more bags will be delivered for the rest of the day.
Hundreds of passengers were left waiting in the baggage hall at the airport’s Terminal for hours before behing told to go home without their luggage.
It comes after the airline was crippled by a string of IT systems failures that caused widespread cancellations and travel misery.
The airline said in a statement: “We’ve apologised to customers whose bags have been delayed due to operational constraints. We know how frustrating this is and our teams are working incredibly hard to return luggage as soon as possible.”
Many flights were also hit be delays caused by an apparent shortage of ground crew.
More follows...
