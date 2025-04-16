Items that reflect ‘elegance and artistry’ of Barbara Taylor Bradford go on sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Items that reflect the “elegance, intellect and artistry” of author Barbara Taylor Bradford are to be auctioned, months after her death.

The British-American writer found fame with her debut novel A Woman Of Substance, and went on to write 40 novels, becoming a renowned international bestselling author, often described as “the grand dame of blockbusters”.

The author died aged 91 on November 24 last year following a short illness.

Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers will hold The Collection of Barbara Taylor Bradford in May, putting memorabilia from the international bestselling author under the hammer.

The items on offer will include a portrait of her dogs, Beaji and Chammi, by artist Christine Herman Merrill, estimated to fetch 1,000 to 1,500 dollars (£755 – £1,133), and her George III writing desk, valued between 800 and 1,200 dollars (£604 – £907).

Bradford’s signed books by former Conservative prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major are also on offer, with Baroness Thatcher’s The Downing Street Years valued between 500 and 800 dollars (£378 – £604), and Sir John’s autobiography valued between 300 and 500 dollars (£227 – £378).

Peter Costanzo, Doyle’s executive director of books, autographs and photographs, said: “This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time.

“Author memorabilia has consistently attracted significant interest at auctions, reflecting a deep appreciation for literary figures and their works. The provenance and historical significance of such items often drive their desirability and value in the auction market.”

Her books have sold more than 91 million copies to date, and have been published in more than 40 languages and in 90 countries – with her most recent novel, The Wonder Of It All, published in November 2023, roughly a year before she died.

Bidders will now have the chance to take home some of her most beloved pieces from her estate including paintings from her Manhattan apartment, first editions and three pieces of jewellery such as her Verdura Swan brooch which is estimated at 10,000-15,000 US dollars (£7,500-£11,200).

The brooch was commissioned and gifted to Bradford by her husband of 55 years, the late film and television producer Robert Bradford, after she published The Cavendon Woman in celebration of the Cavendon series.

Together the pair amassed a collection of art, jewellery, first edition books, porcelain with a select number of pieces being offered for auction for the first time including her IBM Wheelwriter typewriter which is estimated at 2,000-3,000 US dollars (£1,500-£2,200).

Randy Jones, co-trustee of The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust, said: “The pieces in this auction offer a rare glimpse into Barbara Taylor Bradford’s remarkable life—one defined by elegance, ambition, and an unyielding dedication to storytelling.

“Each item reflects not only her impeccable taste but also the extraordinary journey she shared with her beloved husband, Bob.

“This collection is a tribute to her enduring legacy, inviting admirers and collectors alike to own a part of her world.”

The items will tour Doyle’s galleries in Palm Beach and Beverly Hills before being displayed for public exhibition at Doyle New York on May 3 from 12pm-5pm.

A live auction will be held there on May 7 and will also be available for online bidding and via telephone.