Army spends £118m on more systems to shoot down missiles and drones

The Army has bought more air defence missile systems with the capability to shoot down cruise missiles and drones, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The £118 million move will see the British-made Land Ceptor systems made available to the British Army and be they will deployed both in the UK and overseas.

The new equipment will form part of Sky Sabre, a state-of-the-art defence system that can intercept munitions and aircraft. It replaced the previous Rapier system, which had run since the 1970s.

The MRAD (medium range air defence) system will be made by manufacturer MBDA in Bolton. The Government said 140 jobs will be supported by the move.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said: “We are delivering on the strategic defence review by equipping our armed forces with state-of-the art equipment to help keep us safe. Doubling our deployable Sky Sabre capability will strengthen the UK’s air defences, protect UK forces abroad, and deter our adversaries.

“Through this investment we are supporting over 100 jobs across the UK, with more to come.”

The Land Ceptor systems are able to hit a tennis-ball sized object which is travelling at twice the speed of sound.

The Sky Sabre operation can control 24 missiles at one time. As part of the system, the Land Ceptors operate alongside radar and a wider command and control centre. However, they are also able to be used on their own.

Sky Sabre was recently tested as part of a Nato exercise in the Outer Hebrides, the Ministry of Defence said. It has already been deployed in Poland, as part of Nato operations with on eye on Russia.

Commanding Officer of the 16th Regiment Royal Artillery, Lt Col James Boutle, said: “Sky Sabre represents a step change in the UK’s ground-based air defence capability.

“As the Army’s most advanced air defence system, it provides a powerful shield against modern airborne threats, from fast jets to precision-guided weapons and drones.

“For 16th Regiment Royal Artillery, operating Sky Sabre is both a privilege and a responsibility – ensuring we are trained and ready to strengthen the UK’s contribution to Nato when called upon.

“As part of this, we work hand-in-hand with industry partners, such as MBDA here in the UK, to continuously optimise the system to ensure it remains on the cutting edge – a collaboration that guarantees we stay ahead of adversary technology.”