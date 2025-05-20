‘Status symbol’ dog becomes the UK’s most expensive breed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British bulldog is now the nation’s most expensive dog breed, according to recent sales figures.

Historically bred for bull-baiting, the breed known for its flat face and breathing problems has now become a status symbol in the UK.

Online pet marketplace Pets4Homes said new sales figures revealed the average asking price for a puppy stood at £1,694 - a rise of almost 20 per cent in the last year.

In second place was the golden retriever, which sold for an average of £1,453, and in third was the boxer at £1,356.

open image in gallery The British bulldog is now the nations most expensive dog breed, according to recent sales figures ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Axel Lagercrantz, chief executive of Pets4Homes, said “handbag dogs” like chihuahuas, French bulldogs and miniature dachshunds are falling out of favour, with sales plummeting by up to 43 per cent.

“Now, the country’s affluent buyers have chosen a new status symbol: the stocky, wrinkled and unmistakably British English bulldog,” he said.

“While other flat-faced dogs are officially losing their grip on popularity - sales of pugs and French bulldogs have plummeted by a staggering 50 per cent over the past years - the English bulldog is holding steady.

“This popularity can be explained by their affectionate, courageous, and irresistibly charming nature, making them excellent companions for families and seniors.”

open image in gallery Buyers are avoiding once popular “handbag dog” breeds such as French bulldogs, pugs and chihuahuas in favour of the British bulldog ( PA Archive )

Viewings of each British bulldog puppy on sale rose by 230 per cent over the past five years, with a 45 per cent increase in the last year.

Other breeds which have seen a popularity decrease were the chow chow, labradoodle, and the dachshund, which have seen prices fall by 9 to 10 per cent. Cavapoos and cockapoos also saw their asking prices fall over the last year.

Animal welfare organisations have, however, warned that the British bulldog breed is prone to breathing issues and have urged owners to make sure the breed avoids overexertion and is taken to regular vet checkups.

Lauren Bennett of the RSPCA said: “Bulldogs are four times more likely to suffer from a variety of diseases due to their appearance and the way they have been bred.

“This significantly impacts their health and welfare and means they have an average life expectancy of just six years.”