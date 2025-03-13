Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies aged 60
Pearson was most known for being in the popular 1980s band Five Star with his four siblings.
Five Star singer Stedman Pearson has died at the age of 60, his sister Deniece Pearson said.
“He died on March 10, he was on dialysis and he had diabetes,” she told the PA news agency.
Pearson was most known for being a part of British pop group Five Star, where he performed alongside his siblings Deniece, Lorraine, Doris, and Delroy Pearson.
Their outfits and synchronised dance routines often drew comparisons to American music group The Jackson 5.
Five Star had six top 10 singles in the UK charts with hits including System Addict, Can’t Wait Another Minute, and Rain Or Shine.
They released their debut album Luxury Of Life in 1985, and followed this up with Silk And Steel in 1986 – which topped the UK albums chart.
In September 2006, Stedman appeared on The All Star Talent Show on Channel 5, and placed third after showcasing his ballet skills.
In 2008, he starred in BBC Three reality show Celebrity Scissorhands, which involved celebrities attempting to cut people’s hair to raise money for BBC Children In Need.
He also appeared on comedy TV show Never Mind The Buzzcocks in a segment where the panellists had to select the singer from a line-up of look-a-likes.