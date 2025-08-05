Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

British couple held in Iran call home for the first time since being detained seven months ago

Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained since January while on a motorcycle tour around the world

Helen William
Tuesday 05 August 2025 23:11 BST
Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained since January
Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained since January (FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP via Getty Ima)

A British couple detained in Iran are “holding strong” after being able to speak to them directly for the first time in seven months, their family have said.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, of East Sussex, were detained in January while on a motorcycle tour around the world and later charged with espionage.

They deny the allegations.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been detained in Iran since January
Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been detained in Iran since January (PA Media)

The couple have been separated, are being held in different prisons and have access to basic resources, according to their son, Joe Bennett.

Mr Bennett, of Folkestone, Kent, told the BBC he had an eight-minute call with his mother.

He said: “We laughed, we cried, and for a few brief moments, it felt like the weight of the past seven months lifted.”

He feels his parents are “holding strong”, adding that “they’re resilient, they’re positive, and somehow, they’re still smiling”.

He also told BBC Radio Kent that British officials saw his father was “dishevelled and had lost a lot of weight”.

His mother is not walking well due to prison conditions.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British and British-Iranian nationals, who are at significant risk of detention, not to travel to the Middle Eastern country.

Travel advice for Iran (FCDO)
Travel advice for Iran (FCDO)

A spokesman said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”

