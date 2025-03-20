More than 12,000 British stores shut for good last year – data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 35 British shops shut their doors each day last year amid continued pressure on the high street, according to new figures.

However, the data showed a lower number of closures than 2023 as many firms reported resilient spending from customers.

Data from PwC found that 12,804 retail stores, leisure venues and service outlets closed in 2024.

The financial services firm found there was a net drop of 3,802 stores across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres over the year, after 9,002 new venues opened their doors.

The figures nevertheless indicated an improving situation on the high street, after 14,801 closures in 2023.

However, the number of new openings was also slightly lower than in 2023, when 9,138 new venues opened in England, Scotland and Wales.

Convenience stores and coffee shops helped to drive new openings in 2024, the data showed.

During the year, there were 171 net new convenience stores, as major supermarket chains focus on rolling out smaller format stores.

Meanwhile, 105 new coffee shops opened, with a mixture of out-of-town and drive-thru outlets targeting consumers on the move.

However, there was a 396 net reduction in the number of bank branches and financial service firm stores as they shifted more operations online.

Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, said: “Our latest store openings and closures insights indicate a cautious optimism for the retail sector.

“This creates opportunities for stakeholders to seize momentum and unlock growth by tackling market challenges and capitalising on evolving consumer behaviours.”

Zelf Hussain, restructuring partner at PwC UK, said: “Although store closures declined in 2024 compared to the previous year, retailers continue to face significant challenges in 2025.

“While household finances are improving, consumer confidence remains cautious.

“Additionally, with substantial payroll cost increases and higher business rates taking effect in April, profit margins will remain under pressure, further straining high street retailers.”