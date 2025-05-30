Tina Satchwell remembered by family as ‘kind, loving and gentle soul’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of murder victim Tina Satchwell described her as a “kind, loving and gentle soul”.

Tina’s cousin, Sarah Howard, said the family “finally have justice” following the conviction of Richard Satchwell.

Satchwell, a British truck driver, was found unanimously guilty of the murder of his wife at their home in Co Cork.

The 58-year-old had denied the murder of Mrs Satchwell on a date between March 19 and March 20 2017.

The jury in the trial returned the verdict on Friday afternoon at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The jury had been deliberating for a total of nine hours and 28 minutes since Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives of Mrs Satchwell wept as the guilty verdict was returned.

Ms Howard, who gave evidence for the prosecution in the trial, said: “During this trial Tina was portrayed in a way that is not true to who she was.

“Tina was our precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter. Her presence in our life meant so much to us all.

“We, as a family, can never put into words the impact that her loss has had on all of us.

“Tina was a kind, loving, gentle soul who loved her animals like they loved her and that is the way we want her remembered.

“Today, as a family, we finally have justice for Tina.”

Tina’s half-sister, Lorraine Howard, thanked the judge, Mr Justice Paul McDermott, and the prosecution team, including senior barrister Gerardine Small.

“Your hard work and professionalism shone through like the classy ladies you were. We will never be able to put into words how thankful we are for you. We want to sincerely thank the judge, the jury, for their dedication,” she said.

“We would like to thank all the witnesses who helped us reach this verdict today. I would like to personally thank Sarah Howard, who came up to give evidence and her support two weeks postpartum from her beautiful baby girl. You did yourself and Tina proud.

“Thank you to (Superintendent) Ann Marie Twomey and (Detective Garda) Dave Kelleher for putting the pieces together and finding Tina.

“We would like to thank John O’Connell, the victim support workers, for keeping our spirits high.”