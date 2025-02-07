Edward tells new Gurkhas they are ‘soldiers in British army but sons of Nepal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Edinburgh told new Gurkha recruits to be proud of being a “soldier in the British army but a son of Nepal” as he attended their attestation ceremony.

Edward and his wife Sophie met the two per cent of young Nepalis who passed the gruelling and highly competitive selection process to become part of the elite Brigade of Gurkhas.

The royal couple were on the fourth day of their official tour of the Himalayan nation to celebrate its ties to the United Kingdom.

You will be living and serving a long way from home, which makes your decision even more impressive, and again, on behalf of King Charles and all the British people, we really do thank you and admire your decision Duke of Edinburgh

The duke and duchess looked on as the 274 recruits – selected from more than 13,000 applicants – took the oath of allegiance, saluting a portrait of the King and touching the Union flag.

In a speech at the Gurkha base in Pokhara, Edward said: “Thank you for choosing to serve in the Brigade of Gurkhas in the British Army, and thank you for swearing allegiance to His Majesty today.

“You are joining a regimental family with strong traditions and a reputation for loyalty, service and courage.

“Gurkhas have served the crown for over 209 years. This now becomes your heritage and your responsibility to uphold.

“Selection, I know, has been hard and the competition very intense, but you have met the very highest standards to serve as a Gurkha and I am impressed that of the 13,000 aspiring recruits, you have made it.”

He told the recruits, who will start flying to Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, from Monday: “You will be living and serving a long way from home, which makes your decision even more impressive, and again, on behalf of King Charles and all the British people, we really do thank you and admire your decision.

“Finally, always remember, you are a soldier in the British army, but you are a son of Nepal. Be proud of both.”

After the ceremony, the duke spoke with some of the young recruits and their emotional families, hearing that one family had travelled 18 hours to be there, and telling another: “You must be feeling very proud as well. He’s done very well to do this.”

Earlier, Edward and Sophie presented 38 Coronation Medals and two long service and good conduct medals to Gurkha staff on parade.

They then inspected the Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas, who played two songs by Lady Gaga as the duke and duchess inspected the ranks of new recruits, congratulating them as they went.

The couple listened from a dais as Buddhist and Hindu prayers were given before the attestation oath.