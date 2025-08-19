Why are St George’s flags being put up in some areas and why is it controversial?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In recent days, St George’s flags and Union Jacks have sprung up – and have been hastily taken back down again – in areas across the country.

Flags on lamp posts and graffiti of St George’s Crosses on roundabouts have been seen in areas of Birmingham and in Tower Hamlets, east London.

However, the flags have proved controversial as they are believed to be appearing as part of an organised effort called “Operation Raise the Colours”, which has received the backing of far-right figures.

Both councils in the areas - Birmingham City Council and Tower Hamlets Council - have removed the flags from lamp posts. They have said this is to maintain and protect council infrastructure, as residents are told there is “a policy setting out which flags are flown from council buildings and on which occasions”.

Here is an explanation as to what is happening and why it is controversial:

open image in gallery St George’s and Union Jack flags have been put up in some areas across the country including Birmingham and Tower Hamlets. ( Getty )

What has happened?

Large numbers of St George’s and Union Jack flags have been put up in some areas of England in recent days.

Residents saw Manchester Road in Tower Hamlets, east London, lined with St George’s flags over the weekend, but only a few remained by Monday.

In some areas of Birmingham, residents in Weoley Castle and Northfield put up similar flags over the weekend.

At least six mini-roundabouts in the Birmingham area have also been painted with red crosses to look like the English flag, the BBC reported.

Both councils have worked to remove the flags from lamp posts, saying they had been removed as part of routine maintenance.

open image in gallery In Birmingham, the painted roundabouts were criticised by local residents as “wanton vandalism”. ( Facebook )

Why is it controversial?

There are fears the flag could stoke division in communities and that there could be anti-immigration intent behind them.

They are believed to be going up as part “Operation Raise the Colours”, an online movement backed by far-right figures including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

Far-right group Britain First has also voiced support for it, with the co-founder of the campaign claiming they had donated 200 flags.

The St George and Union Jack flags are often a key feature of far-right protests outside hotels housing asylum-seekers and are sometimes associated with far-right nationalism.

During last year’s racist riots that broke out in the wake of the Southport attack, many participants were seen wearing or waving such flags.

In Birmingham, the painted roundabouts were criticised by local residents as “wanton vandalism”.

One man said the paint was “not patriotic, it just feels like an excuse for xenophobia". Another told the BBC he was “totally against” the flags being put up if they were “anti-immigration”.

However, those participating in “Operation Raise the Colours” say they are doing so for “patriotic” reasons.

open image in gallery A St George’s Cross flag on the A1206 in the Isle of Dogs (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

What have the councils said?

In Tower Hamlets, a council spokesperson said it was aware members of the public had been putting up St George flags on various structures, but said the council has “a policy setting out which flags are flown from council buildings and on which occasions”.

The spokesperson said: “While we recognise people wish to express their views, we have a responsibility to monitor and maintain council infrastructure. Where flags are attached to council-owned infrastructure without permission, they may be removed as part of routine maintenance."

Birmingham City Council warned that attaching the flags to lamp posts is a hazard for motorists and pedestrians after it removed flags over the weekend.

It said staff had been instructed to remove all attachments from lamp posts ahead of an upgrade to energy-efficient LED street lighting.

The council said the works would help reduce energy use, carbon emissions and maintenance costs. It added that around 200 advertising banners and flags attached to lamp posts have been removed since the start of the year.

The spokesperson said the council routinely removes items such as advertising signs, bunting and flags, carrying out “stress tests” on street furniture ahead of formal events or celebrations.

open image in gallery A St George’s Cross flag near the A1206 in the Isle of Dogs (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

What has the government said?

The government has not commented on the specific cases or “Operation Raise the Colours”.

However on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels.

“I think he’s talked about that previously […] not least recently in relation to the Lionesses’ successful campaign in the Euros.

“Patriotism will always be an important thing to him.”

Asked if Sir Keir is supportive of people who put up English flags, the spokesman said: “Absolutely, patriotism, putting up English flags.

“We put up English flags all around Downing Street every time the English football team – women’s and men’s – are out trying to win games for us.”

open image in gallery Stephen Yaxley Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, voiced his support for the campaign ( PA Wire )

Who started the online movement?

The movement appears to have begun after St George’s flags were removed from some streets in Birmingham last week.

Quickly, far-right figures voiced their support for what was soon dubbed “Operation Raise the Colours”, which called for people to put up flags in their local areas.

Stephen Yaxley Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, voiced his support for it over the weekend, writing on X: “The message to the councils actively seeking to take down England flags is... Operation raise the colours.”

Britain First, a far-right group whose leader Paul Golding was jailed in 2018 for hate crimes against Muslims, have also backed the campaign.

Different groups on social media have sprung up since. A fundraiser from one group, Weoley Warriors, has raised over £11,000 to help buy flags, poles and cable ties, and had been taking requests from residents for specific roads.