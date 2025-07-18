‘Gentle, kind-hearted souls’: Tributes paid to British friends found dead in Portugal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to two British friends who died while on holiday in Portugal.

King Edonmi, 29, and Mo Liasu, 27, who are believed to be from Ipswich, were found dead in a hotel swimming pool on Tuesday in Albufeira in the southern Algarve, according to local police.

Both men were named by Portuguese media.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family and friends to repatriate their bodies.

The two friends “tragically lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving,” the fundraiser said.

Friends paid tribute to the pair as “gentle, kind-hearted souls who brought light into every room they entered”.

Mo and King were “the sort of men you never hear a bad word about because there simply were none,” the GoFundMe said.

“They were deeply devoted to their families, their friends and their faith. And now, all of that has been taken so suddenly and so unfairly.”

open image in gallery Albufeira in the southern Algarve, Portugal ( Getty/iStock )

Their families are now facing repatriation costs of more than £10,000, which includes legal paperwork, funeral care overseas, and transport back to the UK, according to the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser said the sudden loss, paired with the financial burden, has left them struggling to cope.

“We are asking from the bottom of our hearts for your help,” friends wrote on the fundraising page. “Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly to their families to help cover the cost of bringing Mo and King home and to support them during this time of unimaginable grief.”

“Your light will never fade,” the tribute added. “Rest peacefully.”

open image in gallery Albufeira is on the southern coast of Portugal, west of Faro ( Alamy )

A spokesman for the Portuguese Police, Policia Judiciaria, told ITV News that the bodies were found at about 4.30am and officials from Portugal’s National Republican Guard were first on the scene.

"We went to the swimming pool and found CSI work there. There is no criminal evidence involved in the deaths of the two British citizens," the officer said.

"The cause of deaths will be determined by the national medical cabinet in Portugal."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The fundraiser can be found here.