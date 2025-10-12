Millions of UK households issued ‘prepare now’ warning by major energy firm
Temperatures are dipping as Britain heads into autumn
British Gas is urging households across the UK to prepare for the colder months, as the majority are expected to switch on their heating systems by the end of October.
The energy provider revealed that over 1.2 million customers required engineer call-outs last winter to address broken boilers and restore essential heating and hot water services.
While some households activate their heating during the first September cold snap, company data indicates that most wait until late October, or when temperatures consistently drop below 9C for four consecutive days.
Sunny Solanky, a British Gas service and repair engineer, highlighted the common pitfalls.
"Now that summer is behind us, many people will be thinking about turning their heating back on for the first time since last winter and that’s often when unwanted issues can appear," he stated.
"Keeping your boiler in good working order is key to making sure everything runs smoothly, and a few simple changes around the home can also make a real difference to your comfort and energy use."
Among the key recommendations, the firm advises households to bleed their radiators.
This is particularly important if the top of a radiator feels cooler than the bottom, indicating trapped air.
The process involves using a radiator key to gently open the valve at the top, allowing air to escape, before securely closing it again.
Other tips include:
- Making sure windows and doors are properly sealed by using self-adhesive foam strips around frames, and draught excluders for blocking gaps beneath doors, as well as inexpensive keyhole covers and letterbox brushes to stop cool air entering the house.
- Ensuring heavy furniture is not placed in front of radiators while using thicker curtains and laying rugs on bare floors to reduce heat escaping.
- Embracing ‘zonal heating’ by avoiding warming rooms that are not in use.
- Insulating pipes to avoid them cracking or bursting when water turns to ice.
- Keeping the thermostat set between 18C and 21C to ensure both comfortable and cost-effective heating. British Gas said reducing the temperature by just one degree could trim around 10 per cent off heating costs, saving the average household roughly £75 a year.
- Scheduling heating to switch on about 15 minutes before you get up and to turn off half an hour before bedtime.
