British Gas profits soar by staggering 889% to record £969m as households struggle with huge bills
Centrica, its parent company, has revealed a £6.5 billion profit in the first six months of 2023
British Gas has reported its highest ever first-half profits of almost £1bn after regulator Ofgem allowed it to recoup costs from household bills.
The supplier’s owner Centrica has revealed it swung to a £6.5 billion operating profit in the first half of 2023, while earnings at its retail supplier arm soared by 889%.
The group’s massive half-year earnings for the six months to June 30 compare with operating losses of £1.1 billion a year earlier.
On an underlying basis, operating profits rose to £2.1 billion from £1.3 billion a year ago.
The profit boom is largely thanks to a change to the energy watchdog’s price cap that allowed British Gas to claw back some of the costs of supplying 10 million customers during the energy crisis.
Its retail energy division, British Gas Energy, saw underlying earnings leap to £969 million from £98 million a year earlier.
British Gas supplies an estimated 7.5 million households and 480,000 small business sites and provided around £50 million of support to customers last year.
The historic profits, which has exceeded the previous record of £585 million set in 2010, is likely to anger consumer groups and charities as record energy market prices have forced millions into a cost of living crisis.
It emerged earlier this year that debt collectors working on behalf of British Gas had broken into the homes of vulnerable customers to install prepayment meters, with Ofgem launching an investigation.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said this week that companies reporting strong profits must “tell us what they’re doing to keep the cost of living down for their customers”.
Last year Centrica more than tripled its adjusted operating profit, which reached £3.3 billion in 2022 amid turbulence in global energy markets.
Big swings in energy prices helped the company’s energy marketing and trading division, which made £1.4 billion in profit during the year, an enormous 1,900% increase from the year before.
